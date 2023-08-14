Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Video Games | Tagged: BKOM Studios, Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors Announces Early Access Release Date

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is coming to Steam's Early Access sooner than expected, as the game will arrive in mid-September.

Indie game developer and publisher BKOM Studios, along with Paizo, have revealed Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is coming to Early Access next month. The team confirmed the game would hit Steam on September 14th, giving players a limited version of the game that will allow them to play through several levels of the roguelite bullet hell survivor title. This will definitely give you a different perspective on the TTRPG. For now, enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors is a new roguelite survivor game set in the beloved fantasy world of Pathfinder. Venture into Gallowspire, Pathfinder's legendary tower of darkness, as one of three heroes – and alongside a fearless companion – on a doomed quest to seal away the greatest threat the world has ever known. Slay hordes of enemies, upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, overcome deadly bosses, and seal away the ultimate darkness!"

"The disgraced lich-emperor Tar-Baphon lies sealed away beneath his ancient seat of power, Gallowspire. Here, he has cunningly devised the means for his escape. As the wards that contain him begin to fail, three brave heroes step into Gallowspire's depths, tasked with battling through his army of undead to put an end to his plans. Players battle through Gallowspire as one of three mighty heroes: Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue. While each has their own strengths and talents that will aid their efforts against Tar-Baphon, the task at hand is too much for a lone hero. Choose an ally to fight alongside you as you slay hordes of enemies, collect and upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, and eradicate Gallowspire's terrifying bosses."

"There will be many failures throughout your journey, but aided by a mysterious amulet, the heroes can escape death and grow stronger with each attempt. Only those who find the strength to break through Gallowspire may face the eternal emperor. But one victory will not be enough to seal away the Whispering Tyrant forever. Heroes must confront him again and again to buy the world of Golarion the time it needs to prepare for Tar-Baphon's seemingly inevitable return."

