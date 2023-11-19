Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Pathfinder, Video Games | Tagged: Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Gives New Fifth DLC Info

Ahead of the release of Lord of Nothing for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous, Owlcat Games gives new details on the content.

Owlcat Games reveals fifth DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, launching November 21.

Lord of Nothing DLC continues the storyline with new areas and climactic confrontations.

New android companion, fresh mechanics, and unfamiliar enemies challenge players.

Fifteen new archetypes, spells, and feats expand customization options.

Owlcat Games have confirmed more details to the fifth DLC coming to Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as Lord of Nothing will launch on November 21. This is basically the climax to an ongoing storyline that players have been experiencing through the DLC, as you come face to face with some of the dangers that have been eluded to throughout the campaign. We have the dev notes for you to check out below ahead it its release this Tuesday.

"Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – The Lord of Nothing is a follow-up of the Through the Ashes DLC, continuing the story of Sendri and Rekarth as it marches towards its ultimate climax. The secrets that have long since evaded the reach of the main campaign will finally come to light, but only by digging deep into unforgiving lands and asking questions without good answers. Such lines of questioning could get so dire that even the Knight Commander themselves might need to intervene. The Lord of Nothing can be played as a continuation of Through the Ashes or as a standalone campaign. Fresh characters shall await command as newly introduced archetypes and feats allow for characters ideally suited to take on mysterious areas and many unfamiliar enemies."

There's Weakness in Flesh: Meet your brand-new android companion, Penta, who uses their enhancing skill to forge their path.

Meet your brand-new android companion, Penta, who uses their enhancing skill to forge their path. The Dark Will Thaw Your Soul: Trudge through the frozen realm, explore a mysterious wizard tower, brave the Shadow Plane, and continue your adventure across many new locations.

Trudge through the frozen realm, explore a mysterious wizard tower, brave the Shadow Plane, and continue your adventure across many new locations. Something Wicked This Way Comes: Unfamiliar enemy types will appear to slow you down at every turn, requiring new mechanics and tactics to vanquish them.

Unfamiliar enemy types will appear to slow you down at every turn, requiring new mechanics and tactics to vanquish them. All Shall Come to Light: Discover the mysteries behind Sendri's odd behavior and stamp out the evil spreading from the corners of Golarion.

Discover the mysteries behind Sendri's odd behavior and stamp out the evil spreading from the corners of Golarion. Always Room for More: 15 new archetypes, new spells, feats, and more.

