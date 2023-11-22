Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bear It, Egobounds, Games Operators

Experimental Parkour Shooter "Bear It" Announced

Check out the latest indie title from Games Operators as they have a parkour shooter game featuring a mutated bear called Bear It.

Indie game developer Egobounds and publisher Games Operators have revealed their latest game on the way called Bear It. The game puts you in the middle of all the action as you play a mutated bear that has gained consciousness while finding out that he is a research subject that scientists have been working on in multiple experiments. You were meant to be turned into a super-soldier, but now, you're just looking to escape to freedom with these newfound powers you have been given. Can you escape from the lab? The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it has a trailer you can check out below.5

"Bear It is an un-bear-able, fast-paced FPS game that combines classic shooter gameplay with smooth and satisfying parkour movement that lets you beat another level and take down enemies with even greater efficiency. You play as Mirk the bear, who has just gained self-consciousness and discovered that he has become partly human. Unwilling to accept being a test subject, he sets his sights on freeing himself and escaping from captivity. Will you help him, or will you choose an alternative path to help your creators reach their goals?"

Be evasive, be quick: Run on a speeding train through parkour sequences! Use parkour on the environment and even on your enemies to traverse the Ark's platforms quickly and efficiently.

Run on a speeding train through parkour sequences! Use parkour on the environment and even on your enemies to traverse the Ark's platforms quickly and efficiently. Make diverse builds and plan your strategy: Modify your character and build your own unique build that will allow you to complete subsequent levels even more effectively. You play as a bear-human chimera that is battle-tested to become a super soldier by additionally mutating genes from other animals. Mix them up to achieve an unbeatable one!

Modify your character and build your own unique build that will allow you to complete subsequent levels even more effectively. You play as a bear-human chimera that is battle-tested to become a super soldier by additionally mutating genes from other animals. Mix them up to achieve an unbeatable one! Try, die, and repeat: Each run is a different approach! You start each game with a clean slate. It's up to you which path you choose and how you use the experience gained during previous… more or less successful attempts.

