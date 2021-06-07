Dying Light: Hellraid Gets New Story Mode With Free Update

Techland has added a new free update into Dying Light: Hellraid as the game gets a new story mode and a number of other additions. If you're not already familiar with this mode, it's an entirely new game mode for Dying Light based on Techland's currently-on-hold first-person fantasy slasher Hellraid. Or in other words, it's basically the same game you've always played, only this time you're doing it in medieval times. Because apparently the undead just can't help themselves but exist in random points along the space-time continuum in the DL world. The update is out right now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox for you to download. If you want to see more from it before you get it, we got two trailers for you below showing it off, along with some info from the devs. Plus the complete patch notes can be found here.

Dying Light: Hellraid's Story Mode is a narrative-rich addition that draws adventurers deep into the demon-infested bowels of Ba'al's Temple to rescue Lucius, a mysterious and powerful mage, from captivity. Story Mode features three new quests—Clavis Stone, Imprisoned, and Beneath Seals—all available in solo and co-op mode. Explore new locations and face fearsome, shield-bearing skeleton enemies demanding a fresh offensive strategy. Against these servants of Hell, players can wield two new weapons. Pierce foes from afar with Hellraid's first-ever ranged weapon, Corrupted Justice—an ornate and powerful bow. Up close, crush skulls with Bonecruncher, a heavy, formidable Two-Handed Hammer. Story Mode joins Hellraid's pre-existing Raid Mode, which remains accessible after completing the new narrative prologue. Today's content drop overhauls Hellraid's lighting system and adds environmental sounds which dramatically enhance the otherworldly tone and atmosphere. The update further improves in-game animations, minimap functionality, inventory management, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light: Hellraid – The Prisoner Release Trailer (https://youtu.be/Fsg55JetypQ)