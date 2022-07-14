Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Will Come To Consoles In September

Owlcat Games and Prime Matter finally have a release date for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous on consoles as it will drop in September. The RPG title will be released as both a physical and digital title, which you'll be able to get on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles (with backward compatibility on next-gen), as well as the Nintendo Switch via the Cloud. What's more, the company is releasing it as The Enhanced Edition, which is essentially an upgraded version of the game that will become the standard version moving forward, as PC owners who already have the game will be getting a free update for it that will bring their version to the same level, all of which will happen on September 8th. On top of all this, the devs revealed a new DLC for the game called The Treasure of the Midnight Isles, which will go on sale on August 11th. You can read more about that and check out a trailer for the content down below.

The Midnight Isles—scattered across the dark abyssal ocean—hide treasures untold (and horrors unspeakable). Board the grim cursed ship and venture into the unknown to find your fortune… or demise. Explore a vast archipelago full of treasures and dangers in a stand-alone rogue-like mode or as a part of the main campaign

Try out different builds and party compositions, taking advantage of the enormous variety of the Pathfinder role-playing system – including the mythic paths

role-playing system – including the mythic paths Death is just a setback. If a party perishes, its progress can still help you in subsequent playthroughs

Equip new magic weapons, put new magic potions and scrolls on your belt, and challenge both old and new enemies

Discover the secret of the ship that takes you on your journeys – and the truth about the ultimate treasure you're seeking