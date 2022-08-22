Patrick Mahomes Is Being Added To Fortnite

Some interesting news for Fortnite and NFL fans as Epic Games will be adding Patrick Mahomes to the battle royale title. The Chief's quarterback and previous SuperBowl champion/MVP joins the Icon Series as one of the many athletes to be included as part of the game. He will bring a few different skins as well as a special tournament for you to play in. We have more info and a few quotes below, but you can read more details on the game's blog.

"Getting to be a part of a game that I have played for so long is a dream come true," said Mahomes. "We incorporated my signature style from head to toe, had some fun with my love for ketchup and you know I had to flex on them with the bionic arm. It was awesome to be involved every step of the way on the creative and design of my Outfit. The creative team at Epic Games crushed our vision – watching a side by side of my Emote and my actual signature celebration is pretty wild to see. Can't wait for fans to see it."

"Patrick Mahomes has transcended football, a champion on the field who pushes culture forward off it, said Kevin Durkin, Fortnite Sports Partnerships, Epic Games. "Bringing his Gladiator vision to life utilizing Unreal Engine capabilities across his Icon Series launch makes new stories for fans possible that blur the lines between physical and in-game experiences."