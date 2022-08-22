Patrick Mahomes Is Being Added To Fortnite
Some interesting news for Fortnite and NFL fans as Epic Games will be adding Patrick Mahomes to the battle royale title. The Chief's quarterback and previous SuperBowl champion/MVP joins the Icon Series as one of the many athletes to be included as part of the game. He will bring a few different skins as well as a special tournament for you to play in. We have more info and a few quotes below, but you can read more details on the game's blog.
- THE OUTFITS: Patrick brings a gladiator's mindset and distinct love of ketchup to Fortnite. Players and fans can choose from two Patrick Outfits for their in-game character – the Patrick Mahomes Outfit (with two variant styles) and the Mahomes Saucy Style Outfit.
- Patrick Mahome's Outfits, in-game accessories, and his signature Showtime Emote become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8 PM ET.
- THE TOURNAMENT: Compete in the Patrick Mahomes Cup – a Zero Build Squads tournament happening August 23 for a chance to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit and Back Bling early
- STADIUM EXPERIENCE: To celebrate Patrick coming into Fortnite, a special Tailgate Gladiators exhibition will be on display for fans in the parking lot of GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium before Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 25 in Preseason football
"Getting to be a part of a game that I have played for so long is a dream come true," said Mahomes. "We incorporated my signature style from head to toe, had some fun with my love for ketchup and you know I had to flex on them with the bionic arm. It was awesome to be involved every step of the way on the creative and design of my Outfit. The creative team at Epic Games crushed our vision – watching a side by side of my Emote and my actual signature celebration is pretty wild to see. Can't wait for fans to see it."
"Patrick Mahomes has transcended football, a champion on the field who pushes culture forward off it, said Kevin Durkin, Fortnite Sports Partnerships, Epic Games. "Bringing his Gladiator vision to life utilizing Unreal Engine capabilities across his Icon Series launch makes new stories for fans possible that blur the lines between physical and in-game experiences."