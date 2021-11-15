PAX East 2022 Will Require Vaccinations For Entry

Show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade canceled PAX East 2021, prioritizing the health and safety of the community, and hosted PAX Online East in its stead. After hosting a safe PAX West over Labor Day weekend in Seattle, PAX East will feature even more stringent health and safety requirements, including mandatory vaccination and face coverings for all in the BCEC, with proof of vaccination to be required for all PAX events in the foreseeable future. The tabletop focused iteration PAX Unplugged, taking place Friday, December 10 to Sunday, December 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, will also mandate vaccines and face coverings as part of its health and safety guidelines.

The event will be kicked off by a Storytime keynote from tabletop gaming veteran Aabria Iyengar. Iyengar is a regular guest on popular D&D show Critical Role, joining regulars Matt Mercer, Marisha Ray, Krystina Arielle, and more. She was the Dungeon Master on the beloved Exandria Unlimited miniseries, game master for Misfits and Magic and Into the Mother Lands, in addition to often appearing on livestream tabletop roleplaying game series as a dungeon master or player, like on Saving Throw and The Adventure Zone.

"We know people have been anxiously waiting to find out if PAX East was happening, and we had to finally let the cat out of the bag," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder, Penny Arcade. "I'm looking forward to rolling some D20s in Philly and then getting a lobster roll in Boston."