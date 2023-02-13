PAX East 2023 Reveals List Of Exhibitors For March PAX East 2023 will be taking place in late March in Boston, but before we get there, the list of exhibitors has been revealed.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed many of the exhibitors that will be taking part in PAX East 2023 when it happens in late March. Several familiar faces will be coming back for the Boston event as you'll be able to see The Pokemon Company, THQ Nordic, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games, Inti Creates, Chucklefish, Ysbryd Games, XSEED Games, Intel, Corsair, AORUS, and more when the event takes place from March 24th-27th. We have the official statement sent out by the company, as well as a quote from Penny Arcade down below, as we wait to find out who else will be joining.

"The Pokemon Company, Yacht Club Games, THQ Nordic, Devolver Digital, and Inti Creates are a few of the publishers ready to show off some of their most anticipated upcoming releases at PAX East this year. Chucklefish, Ysbryd Games, XSEED Games, and Plaion will also take over the expo hall with hands-on opportunities for unreleased titles, merchandise from fan-favorite games, including limited-edition pins, and much more. Tech and hardware giants like Intel, Corsair, and AORUS (GIGABYTE) will have booths alongside industry-renowned indie publishers such as Finji, Raw Fury, Brace Yourselves Games, PM Studios, and many others eager to connect with attendees on the PAX East show floor. In addition to a jam-packed expo hall, PAX East 2023 will treat attendees to a weekend filled with panels from fan-favorite content creators and video game industry icons, as well as esports tournaments, live concerts featuring beloved video game music, free play lounges, and community meetups."

"We can't wait to get back to Boston for PAX East and kick off another year of shows," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. "The designers went above and beyond on the theme this year, and we can't wait to welcome gamers home."