Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, PAX Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX Unplugged Announces Philadelphia Return For 2026

After running this past weekend in Philadelphia, the tabletop convention PAX Unplugged has been confirmed to return to the city for 2026

Article Summary PAX Unplugged returns to Philadelphia in 2026, set for December 4-6 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Thousands of tabletop fans enjoyed keynotes, panels, and tournaments at this year's lively convention.

Isaac Childres headlined with a Gloomhaven keynote, alongside reveals from Modiphius and Darrington Press.

Missed the event? Watch panel highlights on the official PAX YouTube or look ahead to PAX East 2026 in Boston.

After running the annual tabeltop convention this weekend in Philadelphia, Penny Arcade and ReedPop confirmed the news that PAX Unplugged will be back in Philly for 2026. The event will push the dates once again, this time back to the first week of December, as the event returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, December 4 through Sunday, December 6. With that said, we have more info from the team about how this year's event went down for you here, as they now take a well-earned break before PAX East happens in Boston in late March.

PAX Unplugged Recap & 2026 Plans

Show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade welcomed tens of thousands attendees from all over the world, with even more fans taking part in the festivities through Twitch, YouTube, and other online platforms. Highlights from the weekend include a storytime keynote with Isaac Childres, the Co-Founder of Cephalofair Games and designer of their award-winning RPG Gloomhaven. Several panels took place, including from the UK-based publisher Modiphius on their upcoming release, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game – Royal Flush, along with developer Darrington Press on what comes next for their popular RPG, Daggerheart.

The show featured more than 300 exhibitors ranging from the industry's biggest names to indie developers and Philly-based companies. Beyond the showfloor, attendees had the opportunity to check out competitive gaming tournaments, tabletop freeplay areas, and more. Relive the annual celebration of tabletop gaming and pop culture with recorded content available on the official PAX YouTube channel. For fans who can't wait until PAX Unplugged returns next year, PAX East 2026, the East Coast's most-attended gaming event featuring tabletop, gaming, and pop culture, returns to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from Thursday, March 26, through Sunday, March 29, 2026, with badges on sale now.

"There's really nothing else quite like PAX Unplugged," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Child's Play Charity, and Penny Arcade. "Well, except PAX Unplugged 2026."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!