PAX West 2025 Reveals Exhibitors & Programming Schedule

PAX West 2025 has revealed mor eof its plans as we have a better idea of their schedule, exhibitors, and more content on the floor

Wilbert Roget, II and Tony Sodano to discuss the Helldivers II soundtrack in a featured panel

Top tabletop publishers like Bandai, Chip Theory, and Cephalofair Games confirmed to exhibit

Special appearances by Chris Perkins, Jeremy Crawford, Ify Nwadiwe, and Jasmine Bhullar

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have revealed some of the finer details of what's coming to PAX West 2025, as we have a better idea of tabletop exhibitors, as well as their programming. The team confirmed that Wilbert Roget, II and Tony Sodano will be on hand to discuss the soundtrack for Helldivers II, we'll see appearances from Chris Perkins and Jeremy Crawford (who both recently joined Darrington Press to work on Daggerheart), as well as Ify Nwadiwe and Jasmine Bhullar. We have more details and a quote below as the event will take place from August 29 through September 1 at the Seattle Convention Center.

PAX West 2025 – Schedule & Exhibitors

Bandai brings its heavyweight franchises to the Seattle Convention Center at PAX West 2025, such as Dragon Ball and Digimon, alongside other companies known for adapting beloved video games into board games. Check out upcoming projects from the likes of award-winning Chip Theory Games (The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era), Hachette Boardgames (Dead Cells), and Contention Games (Slay the Spire), to name a few. Notable tabletop legend Cephalofair Games (Gloomhaven) joins the tabletop exhibitors alongside a swath of indie developers coming to PAX West 2025. See what's next for 9th Level Games (Kobolds Ate My Baby), Archon Games (Eschaton), Fib Games (Fib: A Game for Liars and Thieves), Ghostfire Gaming (Grim Hollow), Dice Throne, and many others pushing the boundaries of innovation with a physical format.

"It's been a rough year for the tabletop industry, but the PAX audience always shows up for them," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child's Play. "I can't wait to see what they've got on tap."

Wilbert Roget, II (Helldivers II, Star Wars Outlaws, Mortal Kombat 1, Call of Duty WWII) and music educator and YouTube creator Tony Sodano, as they discuss Roget's musical journey, inspirations and creative process scoring Helldivers II. See the panel live at PAX West in Seattle on Saturday, August 30th at 4PM PT. Featuring one of the most iconic musical themes in recent video game history (A Cup of Liber-Tea), Roget's explosive score captures the chaos, camaraderie, and relentless drive of the Helldivers as they bring democracy to the galaxy, one mission at a time. From the high-stakes intensity of battle to moments of triumph, every track immerses you in the fight for freedom!

