Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Fast Travel Games, Meta Quest, Payday, Payday: Aces High, Steam Frame, SteamVR

Payday: Aces High Announced For Multiple VR Platforms

Take on a heist with your friends in VR as the Payday series goes virtual in Payday: Aces High, coming to multiple plarforms this year

Article Summary Payday: Aces High brings the iconic co-op heist franchise to VR platforms later this year.

Team up as The Aces using black-market tech and weapons for intense virtual reality heists.

Choose your role—Mastermind, Ghost, Technician, or Enforcer—to plan and execute high-stakes heists.

Unlock gear and skills as you infiltrate banks, museums, and more for the ultimate payday experience.

Starbreeze Entertainment and Fast Travel Games revealed the next entry in the Payday series as they go virtual with Payday: Aces High. This is an officially licensed VR co-op heist game in which you and three others will play as a team known as The Aces, who use black-market technology and high-caliber weaponry to pull off some of the greatest heists they can. We have more details here along with the introduction trailer, as they are planning to release it sometime this year for Meta Quest and SteamVR with Steam Frame.

Collect Your Team and Plan a Virtual Heist in Payday: Aces High

After being framed by business titan Warren Jupiter, players team up to take revenge through the signature chaos of a Payday heist. Design your own unique loadout, mixing weapons, gadgets and skills to become the ultimate, high-caliber heister. Infiltrate banks, museums, and even a luxury penthouse apartment, surveying each scene before choosing the perfect moment to go loud and secure your payday. Roll out with up to three partners in crime. Plan the job, stack your tools, and execute with precision.

Every alarm you dodge, every bag you haul, every trigger you pull pushes you closer to that flawless payday… or the kind of heat that burns cities to the ground. Gear up and hit the score with an arsenal that keeps growing – ARs, SMGs, shotguns, pistols, plus gadgets like grapple and sentry guns. Spend your hard-earned cash and rep to unlock the skills, gear, and toys that crank your heisting game to the next level.

Ace of Hearts: The Mastermind – The brain behind the chaos. Lines up every angle, every fallback, every escape.

Ace of Clubs: The Ghost – Silent, surgical, gone before anyone knows they've been fooled.

Ace of Diamonds: The Technician – Gadget freak. Orchestrating the theater of destruction.

Ace of Spades: The Enforcer – The hammer that keeps hitting when things get loud.

"For the past 15 years, we've admired how Payday lets players jump into scenarios straight out of the wildest Hollywood crime movies and take heists into their own hands," said Erik Odeldahl, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder at Fast Travel Games. "We're kicking things up to the next level this year with Payday: Aces High – get ready to lock-and-load with up to three other heisters, in the immersion that only VR can bring!"

"Payday is one of the most iconic franchises in gaming, with more than 50 million players worldwide," said Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment. "Fast Travel Games is a globally respected VR studio with over a decade of VR experience. They are the ideal partner to bring Payday to this platform. With Aces High, we are expanding the Payday universe and inviting players to plan and execute heists together in a fully immersive experience. Under their leadership, Aces High is not just an adaptation. It is a true Payday game built from the ground up for this medium."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!