PDP Launches New Nintendo Switch OLED Accessories

Performance Designed Products (PDP) announced that they have a new line of accessories specifically for the Nintendo Switch OLED. The company has had an awesome history of making items that are tailor-made for the console ever since it was released, ranging from amazing pro-controllers and retro GameCube designs, all the way to audio selections and mobile carrying and protection options. This line is no different as they are presenting two different controllers, and gaming headset perfect for online play, and a specialized travel case to fit this specific design.

What's more, while not featured below, the company is also offering the Multi-Screen Protector Kit. The kit itself will come with a cleaning cloth, applicator, and screen protectors for both the standard and OLED versions of the Nintendo Switch. We have more info on the products you see here down below as you can currently pre-order them for shipping on December 15th.

Rock Candy Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: Frost White: With a compact design, meant to fit comfortably in hands of all sizes, these officially licensed controllers are built for endless hours of fun! Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch: Black & White: Listen. Play. Chat. The 3.5mm audio jack in the Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller supports in-game audio for all games and USB-chat for compatible titles. LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch: Black & White: The lightweight build offers long-lasting comfort whether you're spending the day in co-op missions, or just playing a quick match. Hear your enemies before you see them with the two powerful 40mm speaker drivers. Slim Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch: Black & White: Store and protect your Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED Model in the stylish, Black & White Slim Deluxe Travel Case! With an integrated stand, you can prop up your console to play comfortably on-the-go for hours on end.