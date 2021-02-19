Pearl Abyss Adds Five Heroes Back Into Shadow Arena

Pearl Abyss has been making some adjustments to Shadow Arena after they changed up the format, as they add five heroes back into the game. The 3-v-3 arena fighter will be getting back Sura, Bari, Badal, Igrid, and Lahn, expanding the roster of playable heroes again from 12 to 17. The game was changed up due to player feedback and has continued to shift and accommodate the new class-based, strategic cooperative combat. You can read more details about the returning heroes below as we have the short-hand version from the developers about the new roles that everyone will be playing moving forward in the game. Plus you can read the more detailed patch notes here.

Sura , a speedy Dealer who can overwhelm foes, using enhanced mobility to hit foes from behind or sidestep attacks. What he lacks defense, he makes up for in speed and precision.

Ba-ri, a powerful Support who is accompanied by her lifelong friend Heilang, a wolf-like creature that follows her every command. While Heilang provides power to the duo, Ba-ri supports her team by boosting attacking speed and move speed.

Badal , a short-ranged Dealer specializing in grappling and quick combos. With his short attack range, he needs to stay close to his enemies to unleash a barrage of blows.

Igrid , a balanced Brawler whose battle axe and shield combo make her well-rounded choice. Ingrid's balanced attack and defensive skills may lack speed, but she can boost her team's defenses and decrease her opponent's attack range.

Lahn, a ranged Dealer whose Crescent Pendulum can pull her enemies in from afar for her allies to attack. Her skills allow her to run through space without constraints, but it leaves her vulnerable to her foes' attacks. Use it wisely!