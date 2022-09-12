Pearl Abyss Celebrates 50 Million Black Desert Player Milestone

Pearl Abyss officially announced today that Black Desert has surpassed the 50 million player marker, achieving a new milestone for the game. The game has been rolling for eight years since its original release in South Korea in 2014, and has only grown since that time as they have expanded several servers across the globe into practically every territory possible. (Except Antarctica, but we're sure someone down there probably has an account working off a Chilian server.) The news coincides with Pearl Abyss' 12th anniversary, which they will be celebrating with a free week of Black Desert Online. You'll be able to take advantage of the starting today at 10am PT and running all the way through the same time on September 19th. All of your progress will be saved if you're a new player and decide to purchase the game afterward.

The news also comes as the company revealed they will officially have a presence at TwitchCon next month in San Diego, as players will be able to have a unique experience at their booth between October 6th-9th. It's an interesting time for the game as they have expanded so much with this many registered players. Not a lot of titles make it this far, but Pearl Abyss has done an amazing job of keeping it running and entertaining across the globe. Here's a quote from the company on the achievement.

"We are very proud and thankful that our Black Desert franchise has managed to reach so many players across the globe, and we feel humbled by the positive support we received from our community," said James Heo, CEO of Pearl Abyss. "We will strive relentlessly to improve Black Desert and build on our success with new IP that are currently being developed using brand new technical facilities and are running on our proprietary BlackSpace Engine."