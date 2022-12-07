Pearl Abyss Reveals First Black Desert Twin Classes At Calpheon Ball

Pearl Abyss revealed this week they will be debuting a brand new class for Black Desert over the weekend with a special live stream. The company will actually be showing off the first twin classes, as there will technically be two characters added to the mix for you to choose from. The team is obviously keeping the details about the reveal close to the chest, but what we do know is that the two will be named Maegu and Woosa, who will be made part of the game as part of a free update. That update will also come with a number of additional changes and content for the game, as well as a bunch of new offerings that will surely tempt new and old players to dive back into the mix. All of this will be revealed at the 2022 Calpheon Ball, which this time around is being held in person at the Ovation Square in Long Beach, California. We got a little more info on the event for you below, along with more details from the team in the form of a new video they released ahead of the gal.

"The twins were born on a leap year day when neither the sun nor moon lit the sky. Although their paths diverged, each was destined to discover the true meaning of "Do" at their journey's end. While one sought to commune with the gods, the other focused on honing her own inner-discipline. As such, not a single day of peace existed between them. This year's Black Desert Calpheon Ball, unlike previous years, will be taking place in Los Angeles! Join us in the heart of Southern California, the home of palm trees and sunny beaches! We are incredibly thrilled to have the opportunity to host Calpheon Ball in North America and meet our Adventurers face to face."