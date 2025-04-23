Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Meredith Gran, Perfect Tides: Station to Station, Three Bees

Perfect Tides: Station to Station Will Be Released on Switch

Perfect Tides: Station to Station has been announced for release on Nintendo Switch along with Steam, as a free demo is available

Article Summary Perfect Tides: Station to Station coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Sequel features 18-year-old Mara exploring young adulthood.

Navigate Mara’s writing journey through non-linear choices.

Explore 60+ environments with unique challenges and stories.

Indie game developer and publisher Three Bees have revealed their latest game, Perfect Tides: Station to Station, will also be coming to Nintendo Switch. A sequel to the original Perfect Tides by Meredith Gran, the game somewhat picks up where the last one left off, as you're not an 18-year-old Mara exploring the big city, now dealing with the changes and relationships that come with entering young adulthood. The game has a free demo available on Steam right now, as we wait to find out when they plan to release the game on both platforms.

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

A point n' click sequel to Perfect Tides about the momentum and whiplash of young adulthood. Explore the big city through 18-year-old Mara's eyes. Collect items, nurture ideas, and experience complex relationships while attempting to find your place in the world. Help Mara pursue her dreams as a young writer while navigating the challenges of her first year of independence. Each season offers new opportunities and challenges across more than 60 different environments and a dynamic cast of memorable characters.

Succeed or fail in forging lasting friendships and discovering romantic partners as Mara learns to balance her personal goals, social life, and school responsibilities. Experience and guide branching story beats while visiting key locations with the help of the city's extensive transit system. Develop Mara's writing voice by living life day-by-day, guiding her through classroom conversations and social gatherings. Then, synthesize the lessons learned and experiences discovered to help Mara produce thoughtful essays (or incoherent rambles) in her quest to become a literary legend.

Experience another cinematic tale following a year of Mara's life, complete with seasonal acts, non-linear exploration, and branching outcomes in point n' click-style adventure.

Collect an inventory of names and subjects, which in turn feed Mara's understanding of topics through conversation, experience, and memory. Mara can either grow as a writer, or languish in stale notions and platitudes, affecting the outcome of the story.

Explore more than 60 all-new environments. View and interact with rooms, talk to people, and collect objects with ease thanks to a series of streamlined and expanded gameplay mechanics.

