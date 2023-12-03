Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3, Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload Releases Second Behind-The-Scenes Video

Atlus released the second video in their behind-the-scenes series for Persona 3 Reload, as they talked to the voice cast about the game.

Article Summary Atlus unveils a new behind-the-scenes video for Persona 3 Reload featuring the voice cast.

Stars like Justine Lee and Cindy Robinson discuss their roles and the Persona series.

Persona 3 Reload promises a rich, genre-defining RPG experience with modern upgrades.

Set for release on January 2, 2024, fans can expect new interactions and enhanced graphics.

Atlus released an all-new video for Persona 3 Reload this past week as their second behind-the-scenes video chat with the voice cast. The video features a number of names you may be familiar with as they managed to snag voice actors, both familiar and new, to chat about the game. This included Justine Lee (Ken Amada in Persona 3 Reload), Cindy Robinson (Ken Amada in the Persona franchise), Suzie Yeung (Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Reload), Dawn M Bennett (Aigis in Persona 3 Reload) and Karen Strassman (Aigis in the Persona franchise). Each one of them takes a moment to discuss their characters and the experience each of them had voicing them for the series. As well as discussing what it's like to be part of the Persona series as a whole. We got the video for you down below, as the game is still schedule to be released on January 2, 2024.

"Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI."

Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI.

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!