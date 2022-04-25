Persona 5 Comes To War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix revealed details of the latest War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius crossover as Persona 5 Royal invades the game. Starting on April 27th and running all the way through May 31st, several members of the Phantom Thieves will make their way into the game as units to take into battle and collect Along with an array of items such as limited-time vision cards as part of the crossover celebration. YOu will also be able to obtain the Queen unit for free simply by logging into the game during the collaboration. We have more info on everything that will be added when the game is updated on Wednesday.

Joker (UR) Unit – Joker is an Ultra Rare (UR) dark unit whose main job is Wild Card and subjobs are Nightblade and Gunner. Through Joker's "Riot Gun" skill, players can raise their defense piercing rate for three turns, allowing them to deal large amounts of damage to targets within range. Players can pair with "One-Shot Kill" to lower enemy defenses for three turns and "We Have to Survive!" to bestow protection on allies and Joker himself to reduce incoming damage.

Queen (UR) Unit – Queen is a Lighting UR unit whose main job is Priestess and subjobs are Gunner and Pugilist. With Queen's Limited Burst Atomic Flare, players can lower a target's Lightning Resistance and bestow haste upon themselves for three turns, then deal damage based on the caster's Magic stat. Her, "Mafreidyne" skill destroys all barriers within the range that reduce damage and then deals damage based on the caster's Magic stat, while Marakukaja raises the Area Attack Resistance of allies, Queen's own Attack/Magic for three turns.

Violet (UR) Unit – Violet is a Light UR unit, whose main job is Faith and subjobs are Fencer and Gunner. War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players can utilize her Limit Burst, Sword Dance, to deal three consecutive hits to a target, with a high chance of Critical Hit and activate "Vorpal Blade" to reduce AP upon Critical Hit while also dealing damage to targets within range. Additionally, players can use her Allow Me! skill to lower a target's defenses and deal two hits with a chance of inflicting paralysis for three turns.

Changing the World Takes Heart Vision Card – Starting May 4, War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players can summon the Changing the World Takes Heart" Vision Card and bestow "Man Eater" upon their party. This feature allows them to have Max HP for Dark-type units at max level as well as Dark Attack increase for Joker, Attack and Magic increase for Queen and Slash Attack increase for Violet.

Those Who Defy Reality Vision Card – From May 11-24, War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players can acquire the "Those Who Defy Reality" Vision Card by participating in the collaboration raid event to increase Max HP and Area Attack Resistance, while raising Strike Attack for Lightning-type units at Max Level.