Persona 5 Tactica Releases New Character Trailer At Anime Expo 2023

Check out the latest character trailer for Persona 5 Tactica from Anime Expo 2023, as Atlus continues its course for a November release.

Atlus dropped a new Persona 5 Tactica trailer this past weekend during Anime Expo 2023, as they revealed a new character for the game. The team took time during one of the many panels that happened in Los Angeles to show off what's coming from the game to a certain degree, as they revealed multiple familiar faces ready to do battle in the name of the Phantom Thieves. We get a better look at some of the gameplay in this trailer as well, as they show off some of what we can expect from battles in this all-new approach to the franchise. Sadly it doesn't last all that long as the trailer is just over two minutes long, but hey, they got apace things out until the game is released. Enjoy the trailer below as we slowly make out way to the November 16th release date for PC and consoles.

"Ignite your heart— An emotional uprising begins! After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Persona 5 Tactica features an all-new story, the return of fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes. Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure!"

An Emotional Revolution: Lead an uprising of the heart in a brand-new storyline that takes place in Persona's iconic universe.

Lead an uprising of the heart in a brand-new storyline that takes place in Persona's iconic universe. Build Your Dream Squad: Assemble a team of beloved heroes to fight oppressive armies in thrilling turn-based combat.

Assemble a team of beloved heroes to fight oppressive armies in thrilling turn-based combat. Dynamic Combat: Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style!

