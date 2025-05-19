Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: golf, PGA, pga tour, PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 Has Launched New Content With Season 2

One of the most famous golf courses in the world has been added to PGA Tour 2K25 as part of Season 2, as you can play on St Andrews

Article Summary PGA Tour 2K25 Season 2 adds St Andrews, the iconic "Home of Golf," as a free playable course update.

New Greenskeeper Archetype offers unique putting quests and the unlockable "Green Reader" skill at 85 OVR.

Challenges mode debuts with bite-sized goals, plus a 3-Hole Charles Schwab course and exclusive rewards.

Season 2 Clubhouse Pass features free and premium tiers, unlockable gear, and the new Long Flop shot type.

2K Games has released a brand new season this month for PGA Tour 2K25, as Season 2 takes players to St Andrews and adds a few new items along the way. The Old Course at St Andrews Links is now available to play along with the Greenskeeper Archetype spotlight. Players will also find the new Challenges mode, a ton of unlockable and earnable Clubhouse Pass content, and in-game events tied to some of the championships taking place this summer. These include the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. We have more dev notes below and the trailer above as the content is now live.

PGA Tour 2K25 – Season 2

This season, one of the most iconic golf courses in the world makes its debut in PGA Tour 2K25. Located in Scotland, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, commonly known as "The Home of Golf," makes its first-ever appearance in the PGA TOUR 2K franchise. This historic 18-hole course is available now as a free update for all players. The Season 2 featured Archetype is the Greenskeeper, a master of precision putting. Pros who embody this archetype include PGA Tour 2K25 cover athlete and 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, The 2021 Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa, and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko. By creating a MyPLAYER with the Greenskeeper Archetype, players will be able to complete specific seasonal quests tailored to this playstyle for Season 2 and earn rewards. Once a Greenskeeper MyPLAYER reaches 85 OVR, they'll have the ability to unlock the "Green Reader" skill. This skill increases the resolution of the green grids to more accurately highlight slope severity and provides a major edge while putting.

Season 2 brings with it an all new game mode: Challenges. Bite-sized Challenges with set parameters will push players to adapt and strategize. As players improve their skills, they'll also earn rewards. New Challenges will be added over time, so there will always be a fresh Challenge to conquer. To complement the Challenges mode, Season 2 introduces a new 3-Hole course, developed by HB Studios in partnership with Charles Schwab. This new, in-game course launches May 21, just one day before the pros tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 22. This in-game experience serves as a modern extension of the historic tournament, offering players the opportunity to unlock 11 exclusive in-game apparel rewards.

Season 2 also ushers in a new Clubhouse Pass, complete with free reward tiers including a Cobra White Snapback, Malbon Shorts, a Ruby Titleist T100 Iron, and much more! Players who reach the Free Tier 25 will earn a new free shot type: The Long Flop. As with a standard Flop Shot, this shot is performed with a wedge and features a high trajectory, plenty of spin, and a short run. However, this shot is designed to carry farther; perfect for when players need to flop but need just a little extra reach to achieve greatness. For players who purchase Clubhouse Pass Premium, the astounding number of rewards available to earn throughout the season include a Greenskeeper Hard Hat, Greenskeeper Boots, and a Ruby Limited Edition Club: The Titleist Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5 Putter. Clubhouse Pass Premium golfers can also unlock additional Long Flop stat boosts not included in the Free Tiers. While each season offers its own Premium Pass, Seasons 1-5 are also all included in the Member's Pass, alongside the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which delivers a themed outfit per body type per season. Players can progress through each Clubhouse Pass at their own pace, even after the release of subsequent Seasons, and Premium rewards may be unlocked retroactively at any time for a Clubhouse Pass up to the current tier of progression.

