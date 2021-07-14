Phantasy Star Online 2 Celebrates Ninth Anniversary

SEGA announced plans today for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Ninth Anniversary as they will be holding their own in-game celebration. Starting today and running all the way through August 4th, there will be several featured campaigns, exclusive rewards, contests, and limited-time AC Scratch Tickets for you to get in on and participate with. The team will also be making changes to several enemies, fields, and drop items to match the theme of the event. In-game tasks will change over time so players can have fun, new experiences for the duration of the event. Central City will be specially decorated with fireworks lighting up the sky for all to see. The team will also be running several contests for you to jump on such as the Item Design Contest, Stamp-Drawing Contest, and Screenshot Submission Campaign. You can read more about it all below.

Collect Points to Win Limited Time Rewards

Players can collect as many points as possible to receive gifts that will only be available during the 9th anniversary event. Log in every day for daily bonuses to have the best point advantage. The "Phenomenologist" Xiandy will appear and distribute special daily and weekly tasks that will reward players with additional points.

Glissen – The First Elemental Weapon Series

The first elemental weapon series, "Glissen" is now available! Each class has a specialized version of the Glissen type weapon that will deal lightning elemental damage to foes. Seasonal enemies marked with a special symbol will appear across the map; Gigantix and Pettas Veras enemies will also have seasonal forms. Any seasonal enemy will have a weakness to lightning elemental damage during the event so players can wield their newest weapon, Glissen, to eradicate all foes.

Ninth Anniversary Revival AC Scratch Ticket

The "9th Anniversary Revival AC Scratch Ticket" will release on July 14 for the newest PSO2 entry, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and PSO2. The revival AC scratch will contain the most popular avatar items like emotes, hairstyles, weapons camos, and accessories that players know and love.

Trainee Line AC Scratch Ticket

The "Trainee Line" AC scratch ticket will release on July 21. The Trainee Line will contain new CAST parts and Trainee-themed outfits as well as new hairstyles, accessories, two new emotes, and four new animations, including a motion that lets your avatar fly like a fairy.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Contests

Players are encouraged to use their artistic skills to partake in celebratory contests: Item Design Contest, Stamp-Drawing Contest, and Screenshot Submission Campaign. Submit outfit and accessory designs to the Item Design Contest; the item you design could be a huge hit in-game! Design anniversary and general stamps for the PSO2 Team Global to review. Winning Items and Stamps will be featured in PSO2 and Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, so send in your best entries. PSO2 Team Global is looking for screenshots based on the theme "A New Universe". Take screenshots while playing Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis that capture the vibe of "A New Universe" and submit them on Twitter with the hashtag #PSO2NGS_SScampaign to be entered to win in-game items.