Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Announces M.A.R.S. Addition

SEGA revealed a brand new addition to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis coming at the end of July going by the name M.A.R.S.

M.A.R.S. stands for Multirole Arks Reactive System, offering powerful armaments as rewards.

Players can try different armaments in battle by completing Main Task, changing their combat strategy.

New Limited-time Tasks and a higher Rank in Aelio Combat Sectors enhance player experience.

SEGA held a brand new headline livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis this week, as they introduced a brand new action system coming at the end of the month. The free-to-play online action RPG will be adding M.A.R.S. to the game, which stands for Multirole Arks Reactive System. The shorthand to this is that you'll get some additional armaments once you complete the Main Task in different operations, thereby being a sort of instant reward for doing the job while also giving you a boost after it's done. The headline also threw in a number of new pieces about current operations, future updates, and campaigns on the way. You can check out a trailer for M.A.R.S. and the entire livestream here, along with some added info on the new system, as it will be released to the public on July 31, 2024.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – M.A.R.S.

M.A.R.S. is a new action system that allows players to access actions that utilize powerful armaments for a set time during battle by completing the Main Task. Players can pick from an assortment of armaments, such as VA-2MRM Nidhogger, which features a primary attack main armament and a sub-armament that provides support. Try out different types of armaments, because different combinations can significantly change the fight! Exchange M.A.R.S. Updaters obtained from quest and task rewards for M.A.R.S. Skill Points to learn special skills, unlock actions, and boost stats.

This new system introduces new Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks, such as Limited-time Quest: M.A.R.S. Training Center, a way for players to practice M.A.R.S. actions, with no time limits, clear conditions, or rewards. In conjunction with M.A.R.S., a new Rank is coming to Aelio Combat Sectors and the Crimson Realm for a limited time. Enemies will be stronger so be sure to buff your equipment and make the most of the new M.A.R.S special armament.

