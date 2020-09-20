Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Details Coming September 25th

SEGA revealed this week that they will be releasing more info about Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis during Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online. The company announced the new expansion to the game back in July as part of what felt like the never-ending series of announcements from game companies in lieu of E3 2020 happening. But they didn't give much detail behind what we have for you below from their own website during the reveal. On September 25th, SEGA plans to have a livestream during the event showing off more of what's to come, hopefully with some sort of release window for 2021. You'll be able to watch the stream here at 5am PDT.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Phantasy Star Online, we will be aiming for even greater heights and reshaping the story, game system, graphics engine, and character creation system. PSO2 will be reborn as an open-field online RPG, with a renewed battle system and game system to match! You can continue to enjoy the original PSO2 even after PSO2: NGS has been released. Accounts that have been playing PSO2 will be able to hop between PSO2: NGS and PSO2. However, because the game system is vastly different, we would like to explain what exactly is changing with PSO2: NGS below.

With the new graphics engine comes enhanced character models. In addition to the features present in the current character creation system, you'll now have even more detailed options, like changing the luster of your character's skin. Characters will also be able to move their fingers now! Furthermore, you'll be able to wear more accessories—as well as change their locations—creating even more customized characters. Because PSO2: NGS's character creation system is compatible with that of PSO2, players are free to decide which one they want to use.

Finally, PSO2's core graphics engine will also be overhauled, allowing you to use characters created with PSO2: NGS's system within PSO2 as well. Naturally, ALL character creation info from PSO2 (including items linked to emotes and other previously registered data) will be compatible with PSO2: NGS!