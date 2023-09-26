Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Gets October Update Info

SEGA held the latest monthly livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis this week, showing what;s on the way for October.

SEGA held another one of their monthly NGS Headline livestreams this week, showing what's on the way for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis in October. This is basically the month of quests and challenges as several events will be added to the game over the next four weeks, each one giving you something new to do in different aspects of the game. Plus, there will be a region update, a story update, and more. We have the full dev notes below, along with the video.

The First Limited-time Quest: Starting October 4th, the Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Limited-time Quest: Night Chill Battle will be available on Kanai Isle in Aelio.

Story Update: On October 11th, Chapter 6, Part 3 of the Main Story will be released. Manon takes on an assignment as a surveyor to resurvey Halpha, Aina is a new instructor, and the protagonist becomes a Guardian, with the three of them struggling to fulfill their roles. The protagonist meets Aina and Manon while fighting off the Starless appearing around Halpha and handling requests from people. What do they end up overhearing?

On October 11th, Chapter 6, Part 3 of the Main Story will be released. Manon takes on an assignment as a surveyor to resurvey Halpha, Aina is a new instructor, and the protagonist becomes a Guardian, with the three of them struggling to fulfill their roles. The protagonist meets Aina and Manon while fighting off the Starless appearing around Halpha and handling requests from people. What do they end up overhearing? Retem Region Update! A new object, the Warp Saucer, will be added to each Exploration Sector in Retem and to the Maqead Lower Level Combat Sector. Warp Saucers are nifty new objects that allow for high-speed movement up to five times in succession. Each Exploration Sector will also include a new trial called TAMES Trapping, to capture TAMES within a time limit, as well as Myenin, which was introduced in the Aelio Region. High-level Gigantix, Dread Enemies, and Recon Gigants will be added to Rwh Maqead. Like in Aelio, Starless Gigantix invasions will occur.

Retem Region Update! A new object, the Warp Saucer, will be added to each Exploration Sector in Retem and to the Maqead Lower Level Combat Sector. Warp Saucers are nifty new objects that allow for high-speed movement up to five times in succession. Each Exploration Sector will also include a new trial called TAMES Trapping, to capture TAMES within a time limit, as well as Myenin, which was introduced in the Aelio Region. High-level Gigantix, Dread Enemies, and Recon Gigants will be added to Rwh Maqead. Like in Aelio, Starless Gigantix invasions will occur.

The Limited-time Event Halloween '23 starts on October 18th: This time, it's not just Central City getting a Halloween makeover—Retem City is also putting on a costume! Be sure to visit the Region Mags, which have been turned into pumpkins! Xiemi will be the navigator for this seasonal event, looking sharp in her Halloween threads.

Haunted Domain is eerily floating your way! The new Duel Quest: Duel: Phase 3 is reaching out to slap you with a glove! This battle will take place on the West Aelio seaside against Zelvin, the new Starless boss enemy.

Phase 3 is reaching out to slap you with a glove! This battle will take place on the West Aelio seaside against Zelvin, the new Starless boss enemy. The Second Limited-time Quest: Dreisen Plant Interception is coming on October 25th. This 24-player quest features back-to-back battles with Megalotix versions of Doldoris Vera and Nils Vera.

