Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Releases April Update

SEGA has dropped a new update Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as some new content has been added for the month of April. The update raises the level cap to 45 for those looking to expand their characters and skills, as well as adding new Photon Arts for all weapons and creating Compound Techniques for those who can wield Photons. The finer details will come when you snag them, but one Photon Art will be added to most weapons, excluding rods, tails, and wands. Those weapons will be receiving three new types of Compound Techniques tied to Class Skills activated by consuming a special power gauge. You can read more about the update below as well as check out the latest Headline video to see some of them before you update the game.

There will be many updates in the newest region, Retem. New High Ranked Sectors will be added to the Retem Alnothe Combat Sector. Players can take advantage of this new development by farming PSE Bursts in the new Rank 3 Combat Sectors. Two new Retem Urgent Quests debut in Retem's High-Rank Sectors; enemies increase the attack and defense of other enemies around them but defeating them will reward players with a large amount of Meseta and an occasional Arms Refiner drop. Gigantix will be raised to level 49 and DOLLS in Aelio and Retem will now drop DOLLS-themed Kukuhroziat weapons. The Kukuhroziat Series were inspired by the look of DOLLS and have a unique Weapon Potential that'll come in handy for future game content.

The new Party Recruitment system in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis makes it easier than ever to find new players to play with. Recruit players from the same Room by using the Communications menu to set the purpose of your party and requirements to join. Others will be able to identify that you're recruiting by the special icon that appears above your character and then they can select the appropriate option from Nearby Characters in the Communications Menu. Dedicated photo rooms will now let players take photos without enemies and change the weather! Playlist function is being added to the mag jukebox so players can play their favorite in-game songs one after the other automatically. Streamer Mode will help Streamers show off their gameplay, while disabling Chat during screensharing. Players can keep up to date with specific rare drops through custom notifications.