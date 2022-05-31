Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals Frozen Resolution Update

SEGA revealed more info about Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis' next update as Frozen Resolution will be coming this summer. Like a lot of the updates and expansions the game gets over time, the team hasn't really been that talkative about what it will bring to the game. A lot of the promotion for these usually goes the same way in that we hear about it for a while and then its silence, followed by a slow trickle of information until it eventually comes out and you have to find everything in the patch notes.

The same can be said for Frozen Resolution, as the crux of the information they've released so far is that they're basically adding a winter update to the game in the middle of summer. So today we ended up getting just a little more out of them with their latest NGS Headline livestream. You can watch the entire video down below as the team goes over a few different topics from the new update on the way and does their best to answer some questions without giving everything away. It's interesting, but in many ways, doesn't entirely answer everything you want to know. They also revealed some new additions coming to the game in the next June update, which will be taking place near the end of the month.

Learn more about the new Kvaris region and what you may find in this frozen tundra as well as two new gameplay elements that will help you on your icy journey! Floating Boards and Throw Action will change the way you get around and interact with this new environment. Today's headline also shares a first look at new enemies, quests, Battledia, characters, and more.