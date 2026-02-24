Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals March 2026 Plans

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis held their monthly NGS Headline WAVE livestream to show off what's coming in March 2026

Article Summary Spring '26 seasonal event brings new rewards, quests, and a seasonal redesign to Central City in PSO2 NGS.

Three limited-time Drill quests plus the return of Urgent Quest: Shadow of the Fallen Star for March 2026.

Debut of Leafladio, a 14-star weapon series, with unique upgrade materials earned through quests and events.

Mission Pass NGS Season 54 features new accessories, gear, Stamps, and exclusive Mag Forms for players.

SEGA Dropped their latest NSG Headline WAVE livestream this morning from Japan, detailing what's to come in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis for March 2026. The focus for this month is the thawing of the snow as they look at the seasonal event Spring '26, as well as several new limited-time quests, a brand new Mission Pass for NGS Season 54, and other bits and pieces. We have the full dev notes below and the video above.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – March 2026

The seasonal event Spring '26 will begin on March 4th. Central City will be in full bloom with spring-inspired designs, and the Region Mags will receive a seasonal makeover. Hululu Rappy and Hululu Emperappy will appear across Halpha to help put a spring in your step. The navigator for this seasonal event will be Xiandy, ready to cast a spell with her magic school vibes. Players can get rewards by completing her requests, so be sure to talk to her. The Seasonal Points Exchange Shop features the Build Parts "Chocolate Fountain" and "Wall Wine Rack," plus the accessory Deser's Rifle, based on that enemy's weapon. Limited-time Tasks will kick off the seasonal event; complete these Tasks to earn TA Customization Disc X/Omni, N-Master Cubes, and Arms Refiner II. Title Tasks will be added as well, so get out there and earn some Titles!

New Limited-time Quests

The new Limited-time Quest: Drill: Blue Sky Racer Skyscraper is on the way! Players will leap from rooftop to rooftop in this 8-player Nameless City quest. It also features the Trial "Arklan Disruption Zone Enemy Suppression" and a battle with the new Ruinus boss enemy "Ruine EX." Ruine EX uses a long, sword-like weapon to deliver powerful blows while protecting his head with his distinctive arms. The battle takes place on rooftops with limited space to move, so be careful not to fall. There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn rewards including Spring '26 Special Scratch Tickets, the accessory "To The Nines Beret," the basewear Long Brutale V3 [Ba], and the hairstyle Quiltier Hair.

On March 10th, the new Limited-time Quest, Drill: Ruine EX Battle drops! This is a solo quest in which you will fight one-on-one against the Ruinus boss enemy, Ruine EX. ARKS Records will also be held for this quest, so aim for that high score!

The new Limited-time Quest, Drill: Scorching Fortress Clean-Up Op, begins on March 18th. Up to 8 players can participate in this progressive quest that takes place in Dext Base. Find Comfort Lilies and Skychargers that will help in battle and make good use of them. There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to get Spring '26 Special Scratch Tickets, the Magisul Hat Accessory, the Innovdent V2 [Se] setwear, Marina Hair, and more! In the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop lineup, players will find Deser's Launcher, a color variation of the Glide – Airboard Motion Change Item, and more! Valuable items such as Spring '26 Special Scratch Tickets and N-Master Cubes will also be added, so make sure to check them out!

The Limited-time Urgent Quest: Shadow of the Fallen Star is back! This progressive quest has you surveying the Crimson Realm, which has suddenly emerged throughout the Retem Region—this time with some new developments. Take on High Raveed as Pharia acts as operator.

New 14-Star Rarity Leafladio

The new 14-star Rarity Leafladio weapon series will make its debut. Players can upgrade to this series from the 14-star Rarity Spradio weapon series. After upgrading, weapons will enjoy not just boosted stats, but improved Potentials as well. The required upgrade material, Spradiovolt I, will be available through Limited-time Quests and other content, so tackle new challenges to upgrade your gear.

Mission Pass NGS Season 54

Mission Pass NGS Season 54 is on the way. In addition to Stamps and accessories, the lineup features valuable items such as Personal Shop Use (3 Days) and SG Scratch Ticket Prize Slips, as in previous releases. This Mission Pass also includes the Lightning Bolt Tagatsuchi and Lightning Bolt Tagashiki armor accessories from PSO2, the new Bascinet Helm accessory, and the Moony Mag Form.

