Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals New Creative Showcase

SEGA has a new event happening with Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as you can get in on the Creative Space Showcase.

SEGA has launched a new event tied to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as they have revealed a new Creative Space Showcase. This is basically your chance to show off all of your PSO2:NGS creative skills when it comes to putting together a fantastic location on your new island. All you have to do is make the space you love, then take screenshots or videos of your favorite buildings (characters can be included) and post them on Twitter with the hashtag #CSpace_ShowcaseCampaign. The team will be giving away 1,000 SG and three "N-Color Change Passes" through a random drawing to 40 winners. You can check out more info and two videos for it below!

"The Creative Space is a significant evolution from the Personal Quarters of PSO2. In the Creative Space, players can edit an entire island that belongs solely to them. Using building materials called Build Parts, which can be modified in scale and color, players can freely create building interiors and exteriors. The terrain of the island itself can be changed to produce mountains and valleys as well, and players can work together to make huge buildings. The Connect System, which links parts together, can be used to open and close doors, turn on lights, and create a wide variety of activities like mazes and quiz games."

"Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is a new online action RPG game by SEGA. Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles, and boss fights in brand-new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments. Players will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC (Steam / Windows 10 / Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 thanks to cross-platform play."

