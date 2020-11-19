Phantasy Star Online 2 Partners With Guilty Gear For New Collab

SEGA revealed this morning that Phantasy Star Online 2 Global has partnered up with Guilty Gear for a new collaboration. Starting today and running through December 15th, 2020, you'll be able to access a plethora of costumes and hairstyles from the Arc System Works' fighting game, Guilty Gear, as well as many designs from BlazBlue. are available in the AC Scratch Ticket shop. Players can wear the outfits and hairstyles of classic characters such as Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, Millia Rage, Elphelt Valentine, Ragna the Bloodedge, Jin Kisaragi, Noel Vermillion, and more. The event kicks off today and will run all the way through to December 16th, 2020. Once it ends, more than likely all of this gear will be gone as well if you don't get a hold of it now. We have a list of other items you can snag during this event that are not clothing, as noted below they range from furnishings to emotes. Best of luck to all of you in staging all of these items over the next month.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Global Furnishings BLAZBLUE Poster GUILTY GEAR Poster Music Discs Rebellion Lust SIN Sword of Doom Justice Sword Bullet Dance Give me a break Ride the Fire! Magnolia Eclair Marionette The Lily of steel Starry Story Consumables Food Device: TEC Attack | Mag Device Food Device: DEX | Mag Device Safe Enhancer (Total) | Item Enhancement Great Enhancement Success (100%) | Item Enhancement Affix Augment (Melee & PP/2) | Item Enhancement Affix Augment (Ranged & PP/2) | Item Enhancement Affix Augment (Technique & PP/2) | Item Enhancement Affix Augment (HP & PP/2) | Item Enhancement Affix Augment (PP) | Item Enhancement Elemental Transition (Dark) | Item Enhancement Element Enhancement +5% | Item Enhancement Phantasy Star Online 2 Global Emotes 177: Blow Bubbles 199: Gymnastics 429: Sit 5 447: Florent & Fleur Pose