Phantasy Star Online 2 Partners With Guilty Gear For New Collab

SEGA revealed this morning that Phantasy Star Online 2 Global has partnered up with Guilty Gear for a new collaboration. Starting today and running through December 15th, 2020, you'll be able to access a plethora of costumes and hairstyles from the Arc System Works' fighting game, Guilty Gear, as well as many designs from BlazBlue. are available in the AC Scratch Ticket shop. Players can wear the outfits and hairstyles of classic characters such as Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, Millia Rage, Elphelt Valentine, Ragna the Bloodedge, Jin Kisaragi, Noel Vermillion, and more. The event kicks off today and will run all the way through to December 16th, 2020. Once it ends, more than likely all of this gear will be gone as well if you don't get a hold of it now. We have a list of other items you can snag during this event that are not clothing, as noted below they range from furnishings to emotes. Best of luck to all of you in staging all of these items over the next month.

Look at all the fashion and flair you can obtain for your own enjoyment. Courtesy of SEGA.
Phantasy Star Online 2 Global Furnishings

BLAZBLUE Poster

GUILTY GEAR Poster

 

Music Discs

Rebellion

Lust SIN

Sword of Doom

Justice Sword

Bullet Dance

Give me a break

Ride the Fire!

Magnolia Eclair

Marionette

The Lily of steel

Starry Story

 

Consumables

Food Device: TEC Attack | Mag Device

Food Device: DEX | Mag Device

Safe Enhancer (Total) | Item Enhancement

Great Enhancement Success (100%) | Item Enhancement

Affix Augment (Melee & PP/2) | Item Enhancement

Affix Augment (Ranged & PP/2) | Item Enhancement

Affix Augment (Technique & PP/2) | Item Enhancement

Affix Augment (HP & PP/2) | Item Enhancement

Affix Augment (PP) | Item Enhancement

Elemental Transition (Dark) | Item Enhancement

Element Enhancement +5% | Item Enhancement

 

Phantasy Star Online 2 Global Emotes

177: Blow Bubbles

199: Gymnastics

429: Sit 5

447: Florent & Fleur Pose

https://youtu.be/fnq3jVItN20

