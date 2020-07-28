Phantasy Star Online 2 Will Come To Steam On August 5th

SEGA revealed today that they will finally be bringing Phantasy Star Online 2 to Steam a lot sooner than expected as it will launch August 5th, 2020. What's more, the team announced that they will be picking up right where everyone else is as they will launch the game on Episode 4, which will be a free update going out on the same date. We got the full details from the devs below along with the latest trailer for the Steam release.

"It is our goal to bring Phantasy Star Online 2 to as many players as we can," said Fred White, PSO2 TEAM North America's Head of Marketing. "We have heard the requests for a Steam launch, and we are excited to announce that soon Steam users in 36 countries on six continents will be able to experience PSO2 on their platform of choice, including popular features like Steam Achievements and Remote Play. The Steam Store page for PSO2 opens today. Additionally, all players on PC and Xbox One will be able to start Episode 4 on the same day — August 5th!"

The Phantasy Star Online 2 story continues in Episode 4 as players wake from a long sleep to find that there has been an internal invasion of fake ARKS members, mysterious enemies called Phantasms appear, and a new planet has been discovered in another dimension – Earth. ARKS will be able to unlock a new level cap and travel to new locations like Tokyo and Las Vegas in the pursuit of solving the mystery of the mysterious black shadow and purge the planet of the most powerful enemies encountered yet, including the mysterious organization called Mother Corps.

Phantasy Star Online 2 players are invited to join together online to explore numerous worlds with friends and experience PSO2's unparalleled action combat and character customization. Choosing from four unique races and nine classes, players can join forces with up to eleven other operatives at a time to experience unforgettable battles and boss fights. The North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2 includes fully localized text and character voices in English. In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the NA version also features the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service. Players can take a break from questing by playing one of the many Casino mini-games, chilling in the Alliance Quarters, competing in the new ARKS League or attending all-new live stage events. And they will be able to do all of this with friends on PC and Xbox One thanks to cross-platform play.