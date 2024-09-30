Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Will Launch This January

NIS America released a new trailer for Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero while confirming the game's official release in January 2025

Article Summary Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will release on January 30, 2025, for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles.

A Limited Edition includes a Deluxe Edition game, Art Book, soundtrack, acrylic diorama stand, and coaster.

The story follows Marona, separated from Ash, partnering with Phantom Apricot to revive the Argento Pirate Crew.

Set in a world of islands and seas, Marona and Apricot face pirates and ghost ships to reunite with loved ones.

NIS America announced their next game, Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, will officially be released in January 2025. The team confirmed the game will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles on January 30, 2025. What's more, a special Limited Edition will be released on the same date, which will come with a Deluxe Edition copy of the game, an Art Book, a soundtrack, an acrylic diorama stand, and a coaster. Along with the news came a new trailer highlighting new aspects of the game and a number of other additions in a guided tour. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait out the next four months.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

Ivoire is a world covered almost entirely with water and dotted with islands of various sizes. In this world, humans, beast-people, magical beings, and all kinds of life coexist. Marona, a girl who can see Phantoms, works alongside her Phantom partner Ash as a Chroma, a type of contractor who travels to various islands and solves people's problems upon request. As Marona and Ash are returning home from a Chroma job as usual, disaster strikes. Their ship is attacked by a group of vicious ghost ships known as the "Shipwreck Fleet." A mysterious masked man steals Marona's powers, and to save her, Ash jumps into the horde of enemies alone. Thus, Marona and Ash are separated.

After escaping the Shipwreck Fleet and washing ashore on an isolated island, Marona encounters a young Phantom girl named Apricot, who wants to reunite with her lost father —the captain of the Argento Pirate Crew who once defeated the Shipwreck Fleet. However, the crew is now on the verge of disbanding after losing their captain. Apricot wants to revitalize the crew and search for her father, and Marona agrees to help her. To travel this region of the sea, which is filled with pirate territories, they must become pirates themselves and expand their own territory. Marona and Apricot decide to work together to revitalize the Argento Pirate Crew in order to reunite with those who are dear to them. Set on the high seas, where pirates and ghost ships run rampant, this story about the bond between Phantoms and the girl who connects with them begins now!

