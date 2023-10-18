Posted in: Blowfish Studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phantom Galaxies

Phantom Galaxies Releases New Multiplayer Trailer

Check out the latest multiplayer trailer for Phantom Galaxies, as the game will be released into Early Access this November.

Indie game developer and publisher Blowfish Studios have released a new trailer for Phantom Galaxies, showing off more of the multiplayer aspects. The game is slowly winding toward its release for Early Access on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on November 2, so to prepare you for what's to come, the team is showing off everything you and others can and will do in the game. Enjoy the trailer below!

"In Phantom Galaxies, players can create unique characters, build and customize their transforming Starfighters to suit their playstyle, and engage in high-intensity combat in space. On the ground, players will protect the human colonies against vicious pirate hordes, fend off mysterious alien civilizations, and secure strategic locations to defend humanity's territory. Players can fight alone or team up with other pilots online. Player freedom is key, with a variety of mecha types to choose from — specializing in close, medium, or long-ranged combat and complete customization freedom to focus on offense, defense, or both."

Tactical Transformation – Switch between third-person mecha combat and starship dogfights with the press of a button. Prioritize your Starfighter for speed or firepower at a moment's notice.

– Switch between third-person mecha combat and starship dogfights with the press of a button. Prioritize your Starfighter for speed or firepower at a moment's notice. Multiple Mecha Classes – Choose between four distinct Starfighter classes – the versatile Assault, precise Lancer, brutal Buster, and vicious Breacher, each with unique abilities and a diverse range of weapons and mecha parts.

– Choose between four distinct Starfighter classes – the versatile Assault, precise Lancer, brutal Buster, and vicious Breacher, each with unique abilities and a diverse range of weapons and mecha parts. A Rich Universe – Fight across the expansive Canis Major Galaxy, hurtling through the reaches of space and handcrafted planet-side locations. Uncover the history and lore of the universe to unravel ancient secrets.

– Fight across the expansive Canis Major Galaxy, hurtling through the reaches of space and handcrafted planet-side locations. Uncover the history and lore of the universe to unravel ancient secrets. Solo and Multiplayer Action – Complete a wide variety of missions alone or with other players, including an enthralling and cinematic main storyline, side quests filled with memorable action and characters, PvP multiplayer battles, PvE multiplayer bounties, and more.

– Complete a wide variety of missions alone or with other players, including an enthralling and cinematic main storyline, side quests filled with memorable action and characters, PvP multiplayer battles, PvE multiplayer bounties, and more. Choose Your Path – Level up through RPG-style tech advancement, hone your skills, upgrade your Starfighter, and choose between the paths of heroism and ruthlessness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!