Phantom Line Launches All-New Public Playtest

In case you wanted to try out the game Phantom Line, you're in luck, as a new Public Playtest is available for the next few days

Article Summary Phantom Line launches a new public playtest by Antistatic Studios, live on Steam until March 10.

Test new features including Mortfield's training facility, anomalies, enemies, and improved gameplay.

Major updates to character controls, camera, animations, and world environments for a fresh experience.

Developers addressed player feedback, fixed bugs, and optimized networking for smoother online play.

Indie game developer and publisher Antistatic Studios has launched a new Public Playtest for their latest game, Phantom Line. This is a follow-up to the closed tests they did in late 2025, as they now want people to get online and play the game with a bigger audience. Both to try otu all the new feartures and updates while they take notes for improvements. You can check out the playtest right now on the game's Steam page, as it wiull be active until March 10.

Phantom Line – Open Playtest

Wake up, soldiers! Nuclear chaos just broke out in Europe. You're part of an elite spec-op unit for a Mortfield megacorp hunting paranormal threats hidden from the public eye, tasked with investigating a facility that's gone dark. It has been a few months since your last mission…feels like a lifetime ago. But it wasn't. Now get your head back in the game. While you were in the freezer, we built you something new: Mortfield's training facility. You will train under my direct supervision between March 3rd and 10th. Don't be late. Don't be soft.

Explore the new elements of the game, including Mortfield's training facility for H.U.S.K. Operators and new anomalies to be discovered. Fight new types of enemies, solve new mysteries, and overcome new challenges. Board the nuclear icebreaker. Make it yours. Then go to work.

Did you play last year? Good, you'll notice the difference immediately. We tore apart the 3Cs (Character, Camera, and Controls) and rebuilt them from the ground up: new animations, a rewritten movement and interaction system, an improved camera, advanced spatial audio, and refreshed biomes and weather. Phantom Line feels almost like a brand new game, and in most ways that matter, it is. In the process, we buried a significant number of bugs, fixed pain points from our previous playtest, tightened up networking, and optimized the world environment. The game isn't finished, but it's sharper, smoother, and punchier than it was.

