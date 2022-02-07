Phil Spencer To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At D.I.C.E. Awards

Xbox's Phil Spencer will be getting a special honor at this year's D.I.C.E. Awards as he's set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) today announced this past week that the CEO will be the recipient of the AIAS Lifetime Achievement Award, which he will receive at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on February 24th, 2022. As part of the ceremony, Bethesda's game director and executive producer Todd Howard will present the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award to Spencer. The honor is a rare one indeed as only seven individuals have received it since it was started in 2007, putting Spencer in a small category of recipients. We have more info on the honor below, but you can check out the event live on Thursday, February 24th at 8pm PT, as this will be a part of the D.I.C.E. Summit taking place that week as well.

"Phil Spencer has demonstrated both passion and leadership throughout his entire career at Microsoft. He's responsible for countless impactful and pivotal initiatives that have reverberated throughout the entire gaming industry," said Meggan Scavio, President of the AIAS. "On behalf of the Academy's Board of Directors, we are looking forward to celebrating Spencer's important impact on video game history by presenting him with our Lifetime Achievement Award." The AIAS Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for individuals whose accomplishments span a broad range of disciplines over a lengthy career in the industry. Recipients are typically individuals distinguished for their business leadership and are not necessarily involved in development or the creative process. Through their leadership and ideology, these individuals have driven significant and positive change across the industry. Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award include: Minoru Arakawa and Howard Lincoln (2006), Ken Kutaragi (2007), Doug Lowenstein (2009), Bing Gordon (2010), Satoru Iwata (2015), and Genyo Takeda (2017).