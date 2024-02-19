Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons, Rainy Frog, Score Studios

Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons Comes Out Next Week

Score Studios and Rainy Frog confirmed that they will release the puzzle title Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons for PC and Switch next week.

Article Summary Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons set to release on PC and Switch on Feb 27, 2024.

Combines nonogram puzzles with beloved farm life from the Story Of Seasons series.

Over 350 puzzles, unlockable content, and an in-game almanac included.

Customizable gameplay options offer a tailored puzzling experience for all players.

Indie game developer Score Studios and publisher Rainy Frog confirmed that Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons will be released next week. Those who either love the farming franchise or enjoy a puzzle challenge will get a kick out of this one as they have taken the two and made a game where you farm as you solve puzzles. The team released a new trailer to promote the release happening on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch, which is set to launch on February 27, 2024.

Piczle Cross: Story Of Seasons

The critically acclaimed Piczle series presents Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons, addictive nonogram logic puzzles celebrating the beloved farm life game series. Enjoy the bucolic charm of Story of Seasons while relaxing and exercising your brain with classic logic puzzles. All your favorite villagers and bachelors, tools and crops, animals, and upgrades in nonogram form will provide you with countless hours of puzzling! With 350 puzzles featuring a wealth of different Story of Seasons mainstays, you'll have a veritable pasture-full of puzzling pleasure! As you clear puzzles, the seasons progress, your farm expands, livestock appears, and crops grow.

Five unlockable collage puzzles celebrate Story of Seasons' festivals by combining dozens of puzzles into a bigger picture. True to the Piczle series, Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons provides the most feature-rich and option-abundant experience available to cater the puzzling experience to your exact liking. From hiding away the timer to correcting your mistakes, from choosing the puzzles' themes to managing how completed clues are marked off, you can play exactly how you want. There is no wrong way to play! Clearing specific puzzles will unlock entries in the in-game 100+ page almanac that celebrates all your favorite characters and critters from the Story of Seasons games. Keep an eye on your progress with detailed statistics and achievements. Replay puzzles to improve your time or to hone your skills without using helpful gameplay options.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!