Pinball M Announces The Thing Pinball Added To Lineup

The latest game to be added to the horror pinball collection, Pinball M, will have a game dedicated to the 1982 film The Thing.

The Thing Pinball immerses players in a suspenseful Arctic battle against a shape-shifting alien.

Highlights include tentacle-shooting action and a multi-ball feature called BURIED IN ICE.

With authentic film clips, The Thing Pinball completes Pinball M's impressive launch lineup.

Zen Studios has revealed the latest pinball game that will be in their horror collection, Pinball M, as we're getting a table based on The Thing. The game takes characters, settings, and other content from the iconic horror movie as you attempt to survive in the Arctic and defeat this strange alien creature that can become anyone or anything. The game joins an already impressive launch library that includes Chucky's Killer Pinball, Dead by Daylight Pinball, Duke Nukem's Big Shot Pinball, and an original tiel from Zen called Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director's Cut. We have more info on the game and the latest trailer below as the entire set will be released for PC and consoles on November 30.

The Thing Pinball

In an immersive and suspenseful experience, The Thing Pinball table follows the plot of Universal Pictures' thrilling 1982 cult-classic film. Players will immerse themselves in a thrilling and suspenseful world inspired by the film and use their pinball skills to battle against the shape-shifting alien set in the arctic tundra of U.S. Outpost #31.

Players will be challenged to survive the vicious attack of the Dog-Thing by shooting its tentacles.

It's Bennings! Players will not only be able to watch him transform but then torch what he becomes.

Players will collect blood samples and shoot the reagent cartridge to reveal the impostor.

We found something in the ice! Players will lock, then bust open the balls for BURIED IN ICE multi-ball.

Players will rig their own TNT to blow up the base and The Thing in a wild Wizard Mode.

"The Thing Pinball is an authentic homage to the 1982 film and features original clips from the film itself," said Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios. "It gives long-time horror fans a go-to table in Pinball M, and completes our extraordinary line-up for launch."

