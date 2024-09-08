Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apparition Games, indie.io, Pinball Spire

Pinball Spire Announced For Early October Release

After being reevaled ealiere this summer, Pinball Spire finally has a release date as the game arrives on Steam in early October

Article Summary Pinball Spire, a pinballvania adventure, releases on Steam October 2, 2024.

Explore a mysterious spire as Pip, blending classic platforming with arcade pinball action.

Use mana-powered abilities and accessories to navigate pinball levels and defeat enemies.

Discover secrets and contraptions in atmospheric dungeons and passageways.

Indie game developer Apparition Games and publisher indie.io have revealed the official release date for Pinball Spire, as the game will be released in early October. In case you didn't see this from the Guerrilla Collective showcase earlier this Summer, this is an adventure game mixed with pinball mechanics as you explore the spire's many twists and turns as you use the bumpers and your powers to find a way to the top. Can you make it or get tilted along the way? Enjoy the latest trailer for the game above and info below, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on October 2, 2024.

Pinball Spire

Action adventure meets pinball in this one-of-a-kind pinballvania adventure. When a mysterious spire appears from thin air, it's up to an intrepid pinball to bump, spin, shoot, and flip its way to the top and solve the tower's mysteries! Pinball Spire is a game unlike any other, a pinballvania blending together classic genres – and pinball. Conquer the titular spire as a brave, plucky little pinball called Pip, destined to step into the plunger and explore the inner chambers of a mysterious spire that appeared in their world overnight. Enter the spire. Inside is a strange pinball maze, full of secrets to unlock, enemies to bump off, and contraptions for the intrepid little ball to interact with. It's not just all flippers and physics either – brave little Pip has special abilities that will play a crucial role in the journey through the spire, towards the challenge lurking at its peak.

Pinballvania, a unique blend of genres, mixing classic video game platforming with arcade pinball games.

Elaborate pinball levels to explore, combining traditional pinball tables with atmospheric dungeons and passageways to explore.

Mana-powered pinball abilities enable unorthodox ways to interact with the environment.

Fun accessories to collect and equip to customize Pip's appearance!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!