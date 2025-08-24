Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers of Pagonia Confirmed For December Release

After a few years of development in Early Access, Pioneers of Pagonia is finally coming out this year, as the game will launch in December

Build, expand, and manage a bustling community across countless procedurally generated islands.

Team up in multiplayer mode, collaborating with up to four players to create thriving settlements.

Defend your village from bandits, mythical creatures, and uncover secrets to unite scattered tribes.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment have confirmed that Pioneers of Pagonia will finally be released this December. The game has been in development for years and in Early Access for a year and a half, slowly getting updates as they have expanded what you can do with your villagers in the game. Now we'll see the full version of it before the end of the year as they have confirmed the full version will drop on Steam on December 11, 2025.

Pioneers of Pagonia

In a world of countless islands populated with scattered tribes, you build up and manage a thriving community of thousands of inhabitants. Send out your Pioneers to explore untouched soil, find hidden resources, and defend your settlement from life-threatening enemies hiding in the mysterious fog. Enjoy the fantastical and inviting world of Pagonia, where your carefully considered decisions cause thousands of bustling inhabitants to satisfy your orders. Every transport of goods, manufacturing process, and discovery your people make is comprehensible and presented with lovely animations in this ultimate game world simulation. Use your creativity and strategic skills to build a thriving economy! Watch your Pagonians water fields, harvest crops, and produce excellent meals for your population. The more food and housing you provide, the more you increase the number of diligent workers. They will boost your production by working as miners, woodcutters, armor- and weaponsmiths, and many more!

Procedural maps provide endless possibilities and a vast variety of game experiences. Choose your playstyle and create unique islands! Adjust the number of neutral factions, the structure of terrain types and the difficulty of enemies. If you prefer to fully focus on building a village with no enemies at all, simply generate a map without them! Build up your village with your friends. Up to four players can play one faction together without limitations. Any team member may place buildings, paths, send commands or change settings at any time. Thanks to procedurally generated maps, the level of difficulty can be adapted to each player group and mood. Multiplayer games can be saved and continued by any player in your team. Enjoy exploring Pagonia together!

Defend your carefully constructed village from threatening enemies. If you get too close to their border, they will attack you! Plundering Bandits are crafty swordsmen and Scavs compete for your resources and territory! Mythical creatures such as werewolves and ghosts also lurk in the shadows. Send strong military units to defeat werewolves, otherwise they will bite your Pagonians and turn them into one of their own! With a powerful economy, you will be able to defeat the dangers that lie in wait for you. Set out into the mysterious fog and expand your territory to find scattered tribes, new land, and hidden secrets of Pagonia! Your mission is to help neutral tribes by trading valuable resources, discovering mythical artifacts, and finding your lost people. You have reached your goal once you explored the whole island, defeated enemies, and united everyone who was lost.

