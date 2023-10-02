Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers Of Pagonia Launches New Free Demo Today

Envision Entertainment has released a free demo for Pioneers Of Pagonia on Steam, giving you a few hours of gameplay to try out.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment confirmed this morning that you can now play a free demo of Pioneers Of Pagonia. Launching a few days ahead of the latest Steam Next Fest, you'll be able to try a few hours of content from the upcoming medieval fantasy city builder. What's more, we now know the game will arrive in Early Access on December 13, so this is a chance to get a preview of what's to come. Enjoy the game as the demo is now live!

"Future pioneers can now set off on their first adventure to Pagonia! With three maps in the demo version, players can build and manage a thriving community of thousands of detailed inhabitants and experience the deep city-building strategy gameplay featuring Volker Wertich and Envision Entertainment's signature "Wuselfaktor" (roughly translated means "the hustle and bustle factor"). The Pioneers Of Pagonia demo is available in German, English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Polish. Wishlist the game on Steam to stay up to date! Until the Early Access release, the 20-strong team around Creative Director Volker Wertich will work on many more features that are not yet available in the current demo. These include extended hotkeys, neutral factions, different enemy types, additional choices in procedural map creation, and trade with other factions. Among the features planned for Q1 2024 are a shared co-op mode, expanded productivity display, subsurface mining, and the fishing hut, one of the most requested buildings by the community in the Closed Alpha."

"The entire team is extremely happy that the first alpha test was so positively received by the community. Many spent dozens of hours on the three maps, enjoying the atmosphere and experimenting with their settlements, even though the content was only meant for three to four hours," said Volker Wertich, Creative Director at Envision Entertainment. "On behalf of the entire team, I would like to thank our great community for its constructive feedback, which we have evaluated in detail and is already having an impact on further development. We were able to implement some suggestions directly into the current demo build, while other ideas will be integrated during Early Access."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!