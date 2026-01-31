Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers of Pagonia Reveals Plans For 2026 With Latest Roadmap

Pioneers of Pagonia has revealed its plans for content happening over 2026, as the latest roadmap includes some new DLCs and beer

Article Summary Pioneers of Pagonia unveils its 2026 roadmap, featuring upcoming DLCs and free content updates.

The Free Beer Update is set to launch in spring, bringing new features and improvements.

Manage and expand your village across procedural maps with deep strategic and creative gameplay.

Explore, trade, and defend your settlement against enemies and mythical creatures with friends in co-op.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment has revealed its plans for content coming to Pioneers of Pagonia in 2026. The team has confirmed that a few new DLC packs are coming, as well as free updates for the title. Including one simply called The Free Beer Update coming out sometime this Spring. You can check out the map here as we now wait for them to put solid dates to all of this.

Pioneers of Pagonia

In a world of countless islands populated with scattered tribes, you build up and manage a thriving community of thousands of inhabitants. Send out your Pioneers to explore untouched soil, find hidden resources, and defend your settlement from life-threatening enemies hiding in the mysterious fog. Enjoy the fantastical and inviting world of Pagonia, where your carefully considered decisions cause thousands of bustling inhabitants to satisfy your orders. Every transport of goods, manufacturing process, and discovery your people make is comprehensible and presented with lovely animations in this ultimate game world simulation. Use your creativity and strategic skills to build a thriving economy! Watch your Pagonians water fields, harvest crops, and produce excellent meals for your population. The more food and housing you provide, the more you increase the number of diligent workers. They will boost your production by working as miners, woodcutters, armor- and weaponsmiths, and many more!

Procedural maps provide endless possibilities and a vast variety of game experiences. Choose your playstyle and create unique islands! Adjust the number of neutral factions, the structure of terrain types and the difficulty of enemies. If you prefer to fully focus on building a village with no enemies at all, simply generate a map without them! Build up your village with your friends. Up to four players can play one faction together without limitations. Any team member may place buildings, paths, send commands or change settings at any time. Thanks to procedurally generated maps, the level of difficulty can be adapted to each player group and mood. Multiplayer games can be saved and continued by any player in your team. Enjoy exploring Pagonia together!

Defend your carefully constructed village from threatening enemies. If you get too close to their border, they will attack you! Plundering Bandits are crafty swordsmen and Scavs compete for your resources and territory! Mythical creatures such as werewolves and ghosts also lurk in the shadows. Send strong military units to defeat werewolves, otherwise they will bite your Pagonians and turn them into one of their own! With a powerful economy, you will be able to defeat the dangers that lie in wait for you. Set out into the mysterious fog and expand your territory to find scattered tribes, new land, and hidden secrets of Pagonia! Your mission is to help neutral tribes by trading valuable resources, discovering mythical artifacts, and finding your lost people. You have reached your goal once you explored the whole island, defeated enemies, and united everyone who was lost.

