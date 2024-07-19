Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, pirates of the caribbean

Pirates Of The Caribbean Arrives In Fortnite As Latest Crossover

Disney and Epic Games come together again as they bring the Pirates Of The Caribbean films over to Fortnite for a new crossover event.

Article Summary Epic Games brings Pirates Of The Caribbean to Fortnite in Cursed Sails event.

Complete Cursed Sails Quests and Pirate Codes for exclusive in-game rewards.

Cursed Sails Pass offers Jack Sparrow Outfit and additional items.

Nautical Antics adds Pirate Cannons and Treasure Maps until August 6.

In the latest Fortnite crossover event, Epic Games has partnered with Disney to bring the sights and sounds from the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series to the battle royale title. The event is called Cursed Sails, and it will run from now until August 6 at 4am ET. As you might expect, you'll see skins of some of the iconic characters from the series, including the normal and cursed versions of Captain Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, and Davey Jones (as well as them in LEGO form). We have the dev notes about the event below, as you can find more details on their blog.

Fortnite – Cursed Sails Event

Cursed Sails Quests: Line your pockets with Cursed Gold by completing Cursed Sails Quests – split into eight phases known as "Pirate Codes" – to unlock more in-game rewards from the Cursed Sails Pass. Completing four Quests in each Code will grant you a Map Piece; collect all eight Map Pieces to unlock the Jack's Ship Glider!

Line your pockets with Cursed Gold by completing Cursed Sails Quests – split into eight phases known as "Pirate Codes" – to unlock more in-game rewards from the Cursed Sails Pass. Completing four Quests in each Code will grant you a Map Piece; collect all eight Map Pieces to unlock the Jack's Ship Glider! The Cursed Sails Pass: Progress through the Free Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Pass to unlock the Skulls and Cross Swords Back Bling, Jack's Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe, and more! Purchasing the Premium Reward Track automatically unlocks the Jack Sparrow Outfit and grants extra rewards – including the Jar of Dirt Emote and the Cursed Captain Jack Sparrow Outfit – without additional Quests. Both Outfits come with a LEGO Style!

Progress through the Free Reward Track in the Cursed Sails Pass to unlock the Skulls and Cross Swords Back Bling, Jack's Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe, and more! Purchasing the Premium Reward Track automatically unlocks the Jack Sparrow Outfit and grants extra rewards – including the Jar of Dirt Emote and the Cursed Captain Jack Sparrow Outfit – without additional Quests. Both Outfits come with a LEGO Style! Nautical Antics: Crack open a Ship in a Bottle to bring forth a cursed ship that can dive into opponents with a devastating crash before dissipating. Or, jump into one of the Pirate Cannons located around Shipwreck Shallows to launch yourself (or a teammate) into uncharted territory! Buried Treasure also awaits on the Island and can be found using one of the Buried Treasure Maps in Chests and on the ground.

Crack open a Ship in a Bottle to bring forth a cursed ship that can dive into opponents with a devastating crash before dissipating. Or, jump into one of the Pirate Cannons located around Shipwreck Shallows to launch yourself (or a teammate) into uncharted territory! Buried Treasure also awaits on the Island and can be found using one of the Buried Treasure Maps in Chests and on the ground. Item Shop: The Elizabeth Swann, Captain Barbossa, and Davy Jones Outfits and Packs entered the Shop a few days ago. For those committed to the pirate's life, everything in the three Packs, plus Davy's Pipe Organ Emote, is included in the Pirates of the Caribbean Bundle! The Packs and Bundle will be in the Shop until August 6 at 8 PM ET.

