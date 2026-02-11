Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ghost in the shell, I.G./Kodansha, Pixel Starships, SavySoda

Pixel Starships Announces New Ghost in the Shell Crossover

Pixel Starships has a brand-new anime crossover happening now, as several characters from Ghost in the Shell are available as crew

Recruit iconic Section 9 members like Major Kusanagi, Batou, Togusa, Aramaki, Purin Esaki, and Tachikoma.

Unlock exclusive ship customization with Android Room Skins, themed stickers, and new equipment.

Boost your starship’s power with unique crew abilities and a special Collection Ability during the event.

Indie game developer and publisher SavySoda has partnered with I.G./Kodansha for another limited-time crossover in Pixel Starships, as you'll see characters from Ghost in the Shell arrive in the game. Specifically from the series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, as you'll see, Major Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, Togusa, Daisuke Aramaki, Purin Esaki, and one of the Tachikoma will be added to the title. Much like the Cowboy Bebop crossover that took place a couple of months ago, each of the six new crew members comes with one-of-a-kind abilities to make them a specific and vital member of the crew, which will add a new tactical depth to your starship, along with the bonus of having these characters be members of the crew. We have more details about the characters and what the event will entail, as it kicks off today and runs for the next several weeks.

Pixel Starships x Ghost in the Shell

During this limited-time event, Pixel Starships captains can recruit up to six elite members of Public Security Section 9 to serve aboard their vessels. The update introduces fan-favourite characters, including Major Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, Togusa, Daisuke Aramaki, Purin Esaki, and Tachikoma. Each crew member brings their unique abilities to your ship, allowing players to take a stand against galactic anarchy with the galaxy's most formidable cyber-specialists.

Beyond new recruits, the collaboration features a wealth of themed content designed to immerse players in the world of SAC_2045. Captains can customise their ships with an exclusive Android Room Skin and Tachikoma and Major Kusanagi-inspired stickers, while unlocking equipment and a Collection Ability to enhance their fleet's performance.

