PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe Confirmed Late-July Release

Those of you waiting to play PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe won't have to wait much longer, as the game is due out next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Q-Games confirmed this morning they have an official release date for PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe. Originally revealed a few months ago, this is the end-all-be-all of the original Apple Arcade title, as you take on a side-scrolling adventure with the twist have having to stack trash as you go. This version of the game will give you everything released for it to date, updates and all, along with some extra bonus content so players will have everything and more at the start. You can check out the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on July 27th, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"In PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, players take on the role of the Scrappers, a team of humanoid trash collectors in a not-so-distant future. The goal is to clean up a city overrun with trash following the end of humanity. Trash means cash in Junktown, with rival squads attempting to interfere and bag the rewards for themselves. With cross-platform online multiplayer support for up to 4 players and the option for local co-op, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe provides multiple exciting play modes alongside a series of frantic mini-games. Players are encouraged to compete against the clock to collect as much garbage as possible. The higher the stack, the bigger the bonus, with a huge selection of characters, weapons, and truck parts to unlock."

Five vibrant areas to explore with over 25 stages.

Local and online multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Cross-platform multiplayer support.

Multiple fighting styles with a variety of melee and ranged weapons to unlock.

Weapon drops make no two playthroughs the same.

Over 100 unique custom truck parts to discover.

Wide variety of unique Scrappers to recruit for your roster.

Frantic mini-games with head-to-head modes.

Pop art cyberpunk world that draws inspiration from real-world Japan.

