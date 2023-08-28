Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Cosy Computer, Pizza Possum

Pizza Possum Will Finally Pounce Onto PC In Late September

You ready to get down with some pizza and a marsupial? Pizza Possum has been confirmed for release on PC this September.

Indie game developer Cosy Computer, along with publisher Raw Fury, has finally put a release date on their next title, Pizza Possum. Who can resist pizza? But more to the point, who can resist stolen pizza? Not you! At least, not you as this thieving possum who will do everything he can in this stealth/thieving platformer where you'll have to get around the city taking pizza and other ingredients while avoiding capture. You'll be able to test those thieving skills out when the game comes out on September 28th, 2023.

"In Pizza Possum, play as a cute, hungry possum in fast-paced, arcade-action chaos, trying to devour as much food as possible without getting caught by the guard dogs determined to halt your feast! Dog patrols will try to stop you at every turn, but don't fret. Your possum is very sneaky, so use bushes to hide from patrols and keep the hunt going! While searching a colorful variety of picturesque regions for delicious meals to satisfy your taste buds, you'll gain points that allow you to unlock unique items like smoke bombs, punching gloves, and more to help you on your journey. Enjoy fun, and hectic gameplay with intuitive controls, a playful feel, and an adorable soundscape on your own or with a co-op critter companion via local multiplayer and Steam Remote Play Together."

Engage in adorable arcade-style hide-and-seek action.

Wreak havoc as an irresistible bloatable possum.

Escape or distract dog patrols using a wide range of tools, from smoke bombs to punching gloves.

Join forces with a playful friend and increase the chaos in the local co-op.

Embrace the chaos by screaming when you get chased or giggling when you get away with it.

Chase the frightened pig and goose neighbors long enough for them to drop more fruit for you.

Sink your teeth into the biggest cheese of wheel your possum eyes have ever seen.

Devour ice cream unbothered with a dog mask on.

Risk it all for one final crumb of food.

