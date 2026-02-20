Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Drops New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest gameplay video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf ahead of the game's official launch next month

Indie game developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing have released a new gameplay video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf ahead of its launch next month. This is a bunch of new footage from the title, giving you a better idea of how the sequel will work and some bits of the story to come. Not quite a launch trailer but pretty close to one we know we'll eventually get. Enjoy the video here as the game will launch on March 5, 2026.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences. Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters. Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa's critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.

