Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:
Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf Drops New Gameplay Video
Check out the latest gameplay video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf ahead of the game's official launch next month
Article Summary
- Watch new Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf gameplay ahead of its March 2026 launch.
- Explore evolved companion mechanics as Lana and Mui tackle puzzles and traverse stunning sci-fi worlds.
- Experience deeper stealth, action, and expanded puzzles, including controlling hybrid robots and creatures.
- Immerse in an epic story and emotive soundtrack from acclaimed composer Takeshi Furukawa.
Indie game developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing have released a new gameplay video for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf ahead of its launch next month. This is a bunch of new footage from the title, giving you a better idea of how the sequel will work and some bits of the story to come. Not quite a launch trailer but pretty close to one we know we'll eventually get. Enjoy the video here as the game will launch on March 5, 2026.
Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.
- Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.
- Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.
- Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.
- Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.
- Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.
- Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa's critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.