Planet Zoo Will Be Getting The Africa Pack On Tuesday

Frontier Developments will be releasing a new Africa Pack of content for Planet Zoo on June 22nd with a few new animals to display. The pack will come as part of the 1.6 Update, which will bring in more options from northern Africa including the Meerkat, the Fennec Fox, the African Penguin, the Southern White Rhinoceros, and the Sacred Scarab Beetle, all of which can be added to your park along with a number of different displays you can put them in that will make you park pop as they see unique creatures. You can read up more on the free update below along with the trailer, as the Africa Pack will cost you $10.

Packed full of new content for zookeepers to test their skills, Planet Zoo: Africa Pack introduces a selection of extraordinary animals to game. The sociable Meerkat – a sought after fan favourite sure to delight guests as they create their tunnel homes using an authentic new digging behaviour; the endearing Fennec Fox, whose small stature and enormous ears help it to stay cool on the African plains; the amazing African Penguin, whose fun side comes out to play with the new Disco Ball enrichment item; and the striking Southern White Rhinoceros.

Alongside the four new habitat animals available in Planet Zoo: Africa Pack, is the Sacred Scarab Beetle exhibit animal. Zoo guests will watch in amazement as these impressive insects roll their signature dung balls. In addition to this exciting range of creatures, players can unleash their creativity with over 180 new pieces of scenery inspired by the colourful architecture of North Africa. Zookeepers can use everything from mudbrick, vivid mosaic tiles, brightly painted benches, and a wide range of new foliage, including tall green palm trees, to create immersive experiences for their guests as they take in the continent's rich culture.

Also included in the pack is a brand new timed scenario, which unfolds in a secluded oasis bazaar. Things could get heated, as players work to solve problems and transform a struggling attraction into the perfect environment for both animals and guests.