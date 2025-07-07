Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bad Ridge Games, Mirthwood, V Publishing

Play With a Friend In Mirthwood With The Co-Op Update

Mirthwood has a new update being released this week, as you can now play the game with a friend when the developers add co-op

Article Summary Mirthwood introduces local co-op and Steam Remote Play so you can explore the world with a friend.

Drop-in/drop-out multiplayer lets both players keep their own progress, inventory, and gear.

Co-op partners can farm, fight, craft, marry each other, and even raise children who grow up as NPCs.

Update brings combat enhancements, new items, and optimizations for a smoother gameplay experience.

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing confirmed the latest update for Mirthwood will happen this week, as players will soon be able to work together in co-op. The update adds a ton of new items and options to the game, but the big one is having both local co-op and Steam Remote Play support, so you and a friend can work together. We have dev notes for you along with the trailer, as the update goes live on July 10, 2025.

Mirthwood – Co-Op Update

Forge your path in a beautifully simulated medieval world—now with a partner at your side. The Co-Op Update enables drop-in/drop-out local multiplayer, featuring a shared dynamic camera system that adjusts as players explore. Whether you're planting crops, battling brigands, or starting a family, every corner of Mirthwood is now yours to share. Player 2 enjoys full access to farming, crafting, combat, skill progression, and mount riding.

Both players retain their individual inventories, skills, and gear, with seamless transitions between co-op and single-player modes. For the romantically inclined, yes—you can even marry your co-op partner and raise a child together. Children grow over time, inherit traits from both parents, and eventually strike out on their own. The update also introduces new combat enhancements, including a directional attack indicator, enemy lock-on system, and performance optimizations to ensure a smoother experience.

