Play2Chill & FrogVille Games Reveal Restoration Master

Play2Chill and FrogVille revealed a new game on the way this week with the weird workload simulator Restoration Master. If the title didn't give it away, you will be playing as a professional hobbyist who has a knack for bringing old toys and other items back to life after they've seen a ton of wear and tear. New items will be brought to you that you will take apart, saw, weld, grind, remove rust, paint, and a number of other small skills to earn money from customers who want life brought back to things they treasure the most. The game doesn't have a release date yet and it's too soon to tell when we'll even see it in Early Access, but it falls in line with the recent slew of simulator games people have been cranking out like crazy taking ordinary jobs and turning them into challenging titles. You can read more about the game below.

Become the master of restoration and discover your unknown skills! Unscrew, saw, weld, grind, remove rust, paint, and earn money! Fix and restore highly detailed and interactive objects. In your private, well-equipped garage you have found your private asylum, where you indulge in your greatest hobby! Collect lumber, buy damaged items from your neighbors or at a flea market, restore them, and enjoy the money you earn! Develop your garage, upgrade the equipment you will need to renovate more and more complicated objects. You will be able to test the restored items whether they work as they should and whether they are ready for sale. Try your skills and become a real Restoration Master! Enjoy the satisfying process of restoring things back to life. Complete sets of rare toys, cold steel, firearms, and a lot of everyday things that You can renew or thrash.