Playism Announces Remake Of PC Game Ib Coming In 2022

Playism revealed this week that they will be releasing a remake of the game Ib for Steam to be released sometime in 2022. The game was actually released ten years ago on February 27th, so the timing of the remake will come shortly after the anniversary, as this version developed by Kouri will be an improvement on the game across the board. Not just visuals and audio improvements to the 2D horror adventure game, but reworked designs, improved gameplay, new puzzles that will challenge you during intense moments, and a new conversation system that will add to the story. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we now wait to see when they'll release the remake.

A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change… This game is a remake of the 2D exploration-adventure title Ib, set in a creepy, mysterious art gallery and originally released in February 2012. Virtually all of the graphics have been updated, with many upgraded and additional effects as well. Significantly improved screen resolution and graphics allow players to experience a classic in a whole new light.

Brand new graphics for maps, characters, and stills.

Addition of all-new and redesigned pieces of artwork.

Further improvements upon the original concept of making the game enjoyable for players of all level through optimizations to the many puzzles in-game.

Brand new puzzles, effects, and tricks that were not present in the original.

Addition of "Smooth Mode" for improved visibility, allowing players to spot small items more easily and view the many pieces of artwork in greater detail.

New "conversation system" allows companions to offer hints and engage in conversation.

Brand new BGM composed specifically for the remake.