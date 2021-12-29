PlayStation Plus Reveals January 2022 Games Lineup

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the next set of games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for January 2022. The three games in question are Deep Rock Galactic, Persona 5 Strikers, and Dirt 5. All three will be free to download and play with a PS+ subscription, which you'll be able to do on January 1st. Meaning all of the games available in December will cease on Friday night in case you haven't had a chance to get them.

Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5): Dirt 5 is a fun, amplified, off-road arcade racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail on routes across the world, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with a roster of cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. With a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, Dirt 5 is the next generation of extreme racing. Whilst respecting the heritage and retaining the DNA of the franchise, Dirt 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DIRT – bolder and braver than ever before. New features, new innovations and a fresh approach make DIRT 5 a hub of off-road racing, style and culture, where you can constantly create highlight-reel moments.

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5): Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy! Pick the right class for the job. Mow through enemies as the Gunner, scout ahead and light up the caves as the Scout, chew through solid rock as the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets as the Engineer.

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4): Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis! Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story, dynamically control your team during explosive action combat, and battle across Japan in an epic road trip.